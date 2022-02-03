Dejounte Murray and Doug McDermott OUT against the Miami Heat

It seems like the universe just doesn’t want the San Antonio Spurs and the Miami Heat to play a normal game. In their already rescheduled contest that was meant to be first played in the latter half of December the NBA announced earlier that the game would get moved up an hour and a half due to weather in San Antonio. Now the Spurs find out they will be without another two of their starters after having Jakob Poeltl (Concussion Protocols) ruled out. This is on top of the absences of Jock Landale (Concussion Protocols), Keita Bates-Diop (Reconditioning) and Zach Collins (Reconditioning).

The two new names are Dejounte Murray and Doug McDermott, both of who were already questionable coming into the contest. Dejounte will miss the game due to a left wrist sprain. It is unknown where the Point Guard picked up this injury but hopefully it is nothing serious and he’ll be back in no time. For Doug he will sit with a right ankle sprain, an injury he picked up after landing on rookie Josh Primo’s foot in the first half of the loss to Golden State. Doug left the game but returned to start the second half where he played minimal minutes.

There is a chance that Pop is taking precaution with the two starters due to this Heat game being the first of a back to back set with the Houston Rockets waiting on the other side. The Spurs may see the Heat game as already unwindable (Because of the Heat’s standing and the already lengthy injury report) and would rather have their starters fresh and ready to go against a much easier opposition on Friday.

Just a reminder, the Spurs game against the Heat will now start at 6pm local time. The All-Star reserves will also be announced around the same time.