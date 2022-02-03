It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Heat

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

After the physical slugfest of Tuesday night’s Warrior debacle, the Spurs are playing an early game tonight to adapt to the icy weather conditions blanketing much of the country. Tonight’s game is a makeup for the game scheduled on December 29, which was canceled because Miami did not have enough players available, due to injuries and Covid protocols.

With both Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale out tonight in concussion protocol, courtesy of blows to the head from Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga on Tuesday, the Spurs front court looks to be very thin tonight, with Drew Eubanks and Juancho Hernangomez taking most of the minutes, but it’s entirely possible that the Spurs could play super small, with Devin Vassell at the five. It will take an incredible defensive effort to contain Bam Adebayo for the young Spurs to secure a win tonight, but this team has been surprising this year, sometimes in a good way, more often in a bad way. Let’s home tonight is one of the good ones.

Programming note: This game is on CW35 at 6:00 PM, moved up from the 7:30 tip because of weather.

Game Prediction:

The halftime show will be a production of Hamilton on Ice, the hit Broadway show, entirely performed on ice skates.

Ice, ice, Baby!!

In a winter storm

What troubles there be

When weather doth transform

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat

February 3, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT (Time change: weather)

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: CW35



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.