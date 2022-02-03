Get your Spurs Fiesta Medals now

Spurs medals are here!

Spurs Give, the official nonprofit partner of the San Antonio Spurs, launched the 2022 Spurs Fiesta® medal this week showcasing the team’s white 2022 City Edition jersey.

The medal sports the Spurs logo with vintage turquoise, fuchsia and orange colors along the collar and jersey sides of this year’s City Edition.

Proceeds from the sale will support San Antonio’s youth through Spurs Give. Spurs Give works to strengthen and serve our community through impactful programming, player engagements and community investments that enrich the lives of youth and those around them. The nonprofit runs numerous programs throughout the city, from park renovations, to the Spurs Youth Basketball League, to free literacy and coding programs.

Medals are only $10 each and can be purchased though Friday, Feb. 11, online from the Spurs Fan Shop while supplies last. (Warning: These collector’s items never last long.)

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.