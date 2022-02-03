Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale have entered concussion protocols

The San Antonio Spurs announced Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale entered concussion protocols on Wednesday afternoon.

Per Spurs PR:



-Jakob Poeltl and Jock Landale have entered concussion protocol.



-Keita Bates-Diop and Zach Collins are out for competition reconditioning.



-Dejounte Murray is questionable with a left wrist sprain.



-Doug McDermott is questionable with a right ankle sprain. — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) February 2, 2022

Both centers took inadvertent elbows to the head from Jonathan Kuminga during the second quarter and never returned as San Antonio succumbed to the shorthanded Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night.

Jock Landale has endured a rough rookie season in the NBA, and this will be his second stint in concussion protocols after friendly fire from Lonnie Walker IV sidelined him for the final two preseason games.

Jakob Poeltl has also spent a fair share of time out of commission due to health and safety protocols and lower back soreness. The Spurs are only 3-6 when their defensive anchor doesn’t suit up this season.

This news is just the latest stroke of lousy luck for the Silver and Black as they have seen a plethora of players land on the injury report with various ailments since the new year began.

Not only will Poelt and Landale be unavailable for San Antonio when they host the Miami Heat on Thursday night, but Zach Collins and Keita Bates-Diop will also be out as they go through competition reconditioning.

As if that wasn’t enough to make Spurs fans hang their collective heads, Dejounte Murray (left wrist sprain) and Doug McDermott (right ankle sprain) are listed as questionable against Jimmy Butler and company.