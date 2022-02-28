It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Grizzlies

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs are 4-3 on this year’s road trip, and even if they can’t secure a win tonight, they’ve really exceeded expectations this year as the team comes together after a couple of big trades at the trade deadline changed up the rotations. If they can beat the red-hot Grizzlies tonight in Memphis, they will stake a claim as a contender for the final play-in spot, fighting it out for the 10th position with the Lakers, Pelicans, and Blazers.

Ja Morant has emerged as a superstar this year, and his superstar status was an asset in the previous game against the Silver and Black as he was able to draw fouls seemingly every time he drove the basket, blunting a Spurs comeback for a 118-110 Memphis win. With Devin Vassell in the starting backcourt now, the additional length and speed might help the contain the speedy Ja, but he can also distribute the rock, so it will require the entire team to step up their defense to secure a win tonight. After Saturday’s strong effort from a short-handed San Antonio squad against the Heat, you shouldn’t underestimate the fight in this team, even though the Grizzlies should be favored tonight. Is an upset in the cards? As Kenny Rogers says, “there’ll be time enough for countin’ when the dealin’s done.”

Game Prediction:

Ja Morant will shoot 50 free throws, 46 of them on plays where he initiates the contact.

Speedy Ja Morant

Driving the lane

Faster than a Trabant

It’ll drive you insane

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Memphis Grizzlies

February 28, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



