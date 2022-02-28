Spurs host College Spirit Night March 3rd

The Rodeo is over, the dirt has been removed, and the hardwood is taking center stage as the Spurs return home from their Rodeo Road Trip. On March 3rd, the San Antonio Spurs host the Sacramento Kings. Both are currently outside the play-in tournament and fighting for survival, so every game counts.

You can come out and enjoy the second Spurs Beer Fest of the 2021-2022 season. In addition the festivities, Spurs Sports & Entertainment is also hosting College Spirit Night. Participating institutions include UTSA, University of Texas, Baylor University, Texas A&M, Texas Tech University, and Texas State University.

You can purchase your package which includes a ticket to the Spurs/Kings game, a college tumbler cup (while supplies last), a flight of beer, a pretzel, and access to the pregame event.

Chick HERE for tickets and pricing.

Hope to see you there and Go Spurs Go!

