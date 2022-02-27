What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Heat

The understaffed San Antonio Spurs came up just short of completing an improbable upset of the first-place Miami Heat on Saturday night as their mishmash of second and third-stringers went toe-to-toe with the hottest organization in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, and Tyler Herro dominated, but the good guys put forth an admirable effort.

Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV, and Keita Bates-Diop paced the Silver and Black in scoring with 22 points apiece, while Tre Jones showed fans his best Dejounte Murray impersonation with 19 points, six rebounds, and 11 assists. The recently acquired Josh Richardson chipped in 10 points, four boards, and four dimes off the bench, and Jock Landale added 14 points.

Gregg Popovich has always run a team-oriented system predicated on ball movement and intelligent shot selection. And it should come as no shock that the next-man-up mentality translated as well as it did versus the Heat. San Antonio is still well within reach of the tenth seed, and the depth they put on display might get them into the play-in tournament.

Observations