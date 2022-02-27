Spurs need Rodeo Road Trip Lonnie Walker IV back in San Antonio

Lonnie Walker IV has sixteen games in which he has scored more than 15 points. Eleven of those sixteen were on the road. The record for Lonnie’s highest scoring games is an almost even 8-8. The item to note is that of the sixteen, Lonnie has scored more than fifteen in the last five games, all on the Rodeo Road Trip.

The Spurs desperately need RRT Lonnie to come back to the AT&T Center and help fill the scoring void left by the departure of Derrick White. Lonnie also needs to prove he is worth a new contract, hopefully with a substantial payday.

It’s a vital time for Walker IV as a quiet season could see his worth drop in free agency, possibly seeing him fade into the G-League or possible overseas.

A solid ending could bring a bidding war sending out of the Alamo City.

The NBA is a business and there is no clear prediction, but I believe most fans would approve of Lonnie Walker IV staying with the San Antonio Spurs.

He has all the components of the perfect off-court Spurs player — he is steeped in community service and has the personality identified with the Spurs culture.

He just now needs to continue his on-court run. We need more of those games like his baptism against the Houston Rockets when he showed the first flashes of greatness.

The Spurs wrap up the Rodeo Road Trip on Monday and bring home their game Wednesday. Go Spurs Go!

