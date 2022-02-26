The Spurs have waived Tomas Satoransky

The San Antonio Spurs have announced they have waived veteran combo guard Tomas Satoransky.

The Spurs acquired Satoransky and a 2027 second-round pick in a three-team trade with the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz on February 9.

Satoransky appeared in one game for San Antonio, recording three points and one rebound in nine minutes off the pine in his Silver and Black debut against the Washington Wizards on Friday night.

The 30-year-old journeyman will sign a deal with the Wizards, per Adrian Wojnarowski. Satoransky kicked off his NBA career with Washington after they chose him with the 32nd pick of the 2012 Draft.

San Antonio’s roster now stands at 15 players, and they have until April 11 to sign free agents to fill those spots and still be eligible for any potential playoff roster.

The Spurs are one game outside of overtaking Portland for the tenth seed and the final spot in the Western Conference Play-In Tournament.