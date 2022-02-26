It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Heat

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

If the Spurs were rusty coming out of the All Star Break, the 58 minutes they played last night probably shook it all off, and their main problem tonight should be fatigue. I would expect Pop to rest some of the starters tonight, but the grizzled coach never listens to my lineup suggestions. A win tonight would tie him with Don Nelson for all time regular season wins, and also cement a winning record on the current Rodeo Road Trip, which ends on Monday night with a matchup against Ja Morant and the surging Grizzlies.

The Heat are in first place in the east, and they have all of their key players healthy. They are also on the second game of a back-to-back tonight, but after a relatively easy 115-100 win over the Knicks in regulation, they should be the more rested team tonight. It would take a Herculean effort tonight from the Silver and Black to pull out a win tonight, but this team is always full of surprises, both bad and good. Let’s hope the result tonight is a good one. Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson are playing their best basketball lately, and that’s just the kind of help that Dejounte Murray needs to make the Spurs competitive against elite teams like the Heat. Let’s all watch along and cheer on the Silver and Black.

Game Prediction:

Tomas Satoransky will play 48 minutes.

In the February heat

After two overtimes

An extraordinary feat

Winning in these times

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Miami Heat

February 26, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.