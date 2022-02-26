Pop is two wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

Before anyone says anything, let’s keep in mind that this countdown celebrates Pop’s legacy. And in the history of the Spurs (and the Popovich era) there has never been a more successful player wearing number 2. Kawhi Leonard is the man.

Love him or hate him, resent him or celebrate him, he is woven in the fabric of the Spurs history- an NBA Finals MVP and two-time DPOY.

And in this photo of him with Pop, Kawhi is smiling, which is even more rare.

Okay, now we can move on...

Pop is on the homestretch. With his 1,334th win, Pop is one win from knotting up with Don Nelson

Last night’s win in Washington, D.C. brought head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list. And what an exciting game to return to the Rodeo Road Trip and take us on the homestretch. Double-overtime. Gotta love it.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs two more wins to pass Don Nelson, the man who once hired Popovich as an assistant.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place tonight at the Spurs complete the SEGABABA in Miami against the Heat.

Two games left, two wins needed...is it still possible this countdown could be done before the Spurs return from the Rodeo Road Trip?

Go Spurs Go!

