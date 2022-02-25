It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Wizards

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It seems like forever since the last time the Silver and Black played a game, but it’s happening tonight in our nation’s capital. The Wizards are in 11th place in the Eastern Conference, as are the Spurs in the West. Both teams are on the cusp or either contending for the final play-in spot or collecting more ping pong balls for the lottery. The Spurs are currently 3-2 on the Rodeo Road trip, and a win tonight would cement at least a .500 record in this year’s sojourn away from the AT&T Center. The reformulated Spurs seem to be coming together with Devin Vassell as a starter, but with the long break between games, the Spurs might be as rusty as an old Ford pickup left out in the desert sun. Let’s watch and find out, shall we?

Game Prediction:

Dejounte Murray will get a tech when he demands All-Star treatment from the referees.

Rust never sleeps

Neither does entropy

One must practice

It’s not a mystery

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards

February 25, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.