Join the Spurs watch party as the Silver & Black head back from the All-Star Break

The Spurs resume their annual Rodeo Road Trip tonight in Washington, D. C. against the Wizards. Tomorrow night the Spurs will be in Miami playing the Heat. But if you are in San Antonio, you can corral with like-minded Spurs fans at another in a series of watch parties.

Saturday night catch the Spurs game at

Chicken N Pickle

5215 UTSA Blvd.

San Antonio, TX

Chicken N Pickle is one of San Antonio’s coolest new spots. Great menu, live music, pickleball, corn hole, pool, and foosball are just a few highlights to this large complex.

Party starts at 6:30 PM, game tips off at 7:00 PM.

The Hype Squad and DJ Quake will keep the party lively. Exclusive Spurs prizes will be available as well as several game day food & drink specials.

If you’re interested in reserving a pickleball court, visit the link HERE.

Go Spurs Go!

