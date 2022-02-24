Spurs partner with Kultured Misfits

The San Antonio Spurs have partnered with Kultured Misfits to create a collection that highlights and celebrates the Alamo City! The collection features embroidered logos of both brands and custom-dyed in the iconic Fiesta-inspired colors. The colorful collection is inspired by the team’s Fiesta-themed City Edition jerseys and embraces the Kultured Misfits “Never Fit In” philosophy.

“We are incredibly excited to be partnering with the San Antonio Spurs on this collection where our imperfect worlds meet perfectly, that’s Kultured Misfits,” said Lindsay Barnette, Owner of Kultured Misfits. “It is our reminder that, ‘We Were Never Meant To Fit In.’”

Kultured Misfits represents both a woman-owned and Black-owned business. Their brand was recently featured on “The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal.”

“We are honored to be the first NBA team to partner with Kultured Misfits,” said Becky Kimbro, VP Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment. “Their mission of building a community through creative expression, uplifting others and celebrating what makes people unique is something that resonates deeply with us as we focus on making sure the Spurs are a space of relentless inclusion.”

Kultured Misfits mission is to empower Black culture, pulling inspiration from music, art and the significance of the “misfit” in today’s society.

The collection is limited and available from the San Antonio Spurs official retailer, the Spurs Fan Shop through Thursday, March 17.

