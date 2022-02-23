Catching up with Matt Bonner’s Spurslandia

If you haven’t checked in with Matt Bonner’s Spurslandia podcast in a while, give yourself a break today and enjoy a half-hour with special guest Parker McCollum.

The Austin-based country singer is a star on the rise and he sat with San Antonio Spurs three-point assassin and current broadcast personality Matt Bonner to talk Spurs basketball, the move from Austin to Nashville, and growing up Texan.

Bonner’s series is deep into season two. Previous episodes with Michelle Beadle, Peloton’s Kendall Toole, Kate Fagan, boxing great Jesse James Leija, Olympian Sanya Richards-Ross, and UTSA Head Coach Jeff Traylor.

Bonner has a folksy bedside manner and an inviting personality. He is able to gather a diverse range of celebrity with the main focus of discussing our beloved San Antonio Spurs.

Enjoy.

Only two more days until the return of our favorite game.

Go Spurs Go!

