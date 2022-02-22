Win courtside seats to the San Antonio Spurs first home game back

Do you want to sit courtside for the Spurs vs Kings?

This could be your lucky day. Spurs Sports & Entertainment are giving away the best seats in the house for Dejounte Murray’s first game back at the AT&T Center since his All-Star debut! Click HERE and enter for your chance to win courtside tickets to Spurs vs Kings on Mar. 3 at 7:30PM.

Enter to win (1) free pair of courtside tickets for the Thursday, March 3rd home game by joining the Official Spurs Fan Club.

Welcome back Dejounte from his All-Star debut with a courtside view!

Deadline for entry is Sunday, Feb. 27th at 11:59PM.

Winner will be notified Monday, Feb. 28th. Keep an eye on your inbox to see if you are selected.

Now, when you win and you have that plus one to consider, think about exactly how you found out about the seats in the first place. Jus’ sayin’...

Good luck, Pounders!

