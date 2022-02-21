Drew Eubanks has signed a ten-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed fourth-year center Drew Eubanks to a ten-day contract, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Trail Blazers are signing forward Drew Eubanks to a 10-day contract, sources tell ESPN. Toronto waived Eubanks after a trade deadline deal with the Spurs, where Eubanks played 148 games in parts of the past four seasons. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 22, 2022

The San Antonio Spurs traded the fourth year to the Toronto Raptors on February 10, where they waived before he reported to the organization.

Eubanks played 148 games for the Silver and Black after going undrafted in 2018, transforming himself from a two-way player with the Austin Spurs into a second-stringer for head coach Gregg Popovich.

The six-nine bruiser started a career-high nine contests and averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds for San Antonio this season.

Drew will now have an opportunity to suit up in front of friends and family at the Moda Center, which is only a 15-mile drive outside his hometown of Troutdale, Oregon.

Although his ten-day contract expires on March 3, the Blazers could offer him a deal that keeps him with the team for the rest of the season. If that happens, the Spurs will reunite with Eubanks in Portland on March 23.