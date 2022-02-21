 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Drew Eubanks has signed a ten-day contract with the Portland Trail Blazers

The San Antonio Spurs see their former backup center ink a deal with his hometown team.

By Noah_Magaro-George
San Antonio Spurs v Portland Trail Blazers Photo by Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

The Portland Trail Blazers have signed fourth-year center Drew Eubanks to a ten-day contract, per ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

The San Antonio Spurs traded the fourth year to the Toronto Raptors on February 10, where they waived before he reported to the organization.

Eubanks played 148 games for the Silver and Black after going undrafted in 2018, transforming himself from a two-way player with the Austin Spurs into a second-stringer for head coach Gregg Popovich.

The six-nine bruiser started a career-high nine contests and averaged 4.7 points and 4.0 rebounds for San Antonio this season.

Drew will now have an opportunity to suit up in front of friends and family at the Moda Center, which is only a 15-mile drive outside his hometown of Troutdale, Oregon.

Although his ten-day contract expires on March 3, the Blazers could offer him a deal that keeps him with the team for the rest of the season. If that happens, the Spurs will reunite with Eubanks in Portland on March 23.

