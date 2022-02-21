Let’s talk about All-Star Weekend

The All-Star Weekend has been lacking Spurs participation in the last couple of years. As a result, I do not always watch, or at least watch with the eye of a true fan. But it is the opportunity for the NBA elite to strut their stuff, have some fun, and make money for some great causes.

The addition of Dejounte Murray put the first Spurs player in three years since LaMarcus Aldridge represented the Silver & Black.

It was great to see him mixing it up with like likes of LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is not at the highest echelon, but he has the traces of superstar to be, and sharing the sport’s celebration stage is a great opportunity for him to introduce himself to those outside of the San Antonio know.

Did you watch? If so, what did you like most about the game? Any particular player that you feel made a bigger name for himself?

Happy Monday, Pounders. Share your thoughts on the All-Star Game and All-Star Weekend overall.

