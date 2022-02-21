Join PtR for Coyote Bobblehead Night

There’s nothing like attending an in-person Spurs game. And when you can walk away with a limited edition keepsake, all the better.

On Wednesday, March 9th, you can join Pounding the Rock for a special ticketed Coyote Bobblehead Night celebrating the varmint’s birthday.

In addition to discounted tickets, you and your friends will get into the game two hours before tip off so that you can sit down in the lower bowl to watch the players warm up.

If you haven’t had the Courtside Experience, jump at the chance. It was suspended during much of the pandemic, but it is great to have it back. Personally, my kid loves it. We always get some great pictures and unique look into the Spurs getting warmed up.

There’s a food voucher included which will get you a hot dog or nachos and a soda.

And, of course, you’ll get the soon-to-be-coveted limited edition Coyote bobblehead.

PTR Bobblehead Package Includes:

Spurs Game Ticket

Early Access Passes (Watch the Spurs Courtside Warmup 2 hours prior to the game)

Food Voucher (Hot Dog or Nachos and Soda)

Exclusive Limited Edition Bobblehead

The Spurs are hosting the Toronto Raptors, where they recently shipped Drew Eubanks and Thaddeus Young. Eubanks has been waived, but expect a warm hometown for Thaddeus.

If you want to get in on this ticket deal, click the link here: https://fevo.me/coyotebobblehead

Hope to see you there as we cheer the Spurs on.

Go Spurs Go!