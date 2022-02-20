It’s time for Basketball: NBA All Star Game

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It’s the annual All Star exhibition game, where the score is irrelevant and the score doesn’t matter. It’s where fans of their team can watch their favorite players do amazing stuff because nobody plays any defense until the last couple of minutes. It’s going to be some bad basketball, but there are bound to be some spectacular dunks and fun highlights. Dejounte Murray should get some court time tonight, and it’ll be fun seeing him perform on a national stage.

Game Prediction:

Dejounte Murray will set an All Star record with 6 blocks and 4 steals in the first half. He will be benched in the second half because actually playing defense in the All Star game is frowned upon.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

Team LeBron vs Team Durant

February 20, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: ????

TV: TNT/TBS



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.