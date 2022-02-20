Remembering the Spurs of All-Stars past

The list of San Antonio Spurs who have played in the NBA All-Star Game are some pretty well-known names. But the frequency of the franchise to have at least one player make the game has in the past been unprecedented.

There have been eleven Spurs to make the All-Star Game. Can you name them all? Take a moment before you read on and see how you do.

George Gervin made nine straight All-Star appearances between 1977 and 1985. In that time, Larry Kenon joined him twice in 1978 and 1979 and Artis Gilmore played beside him in 1983. In 1980, George Gervin was crowned MVP of the big game.

Gilmore made a second appearance for the Silver & Black in 1986 alongside Alvin Robertson. Robertson made three consecutive trips to the All-Stars from 1986-1988.

There was no San Antonio Spurs involvement in the 1989 All-Star Game.

Then came the era of David Robinson who made seven straight All-Star Games from 1990-1996, and a grand total of ten. In 1993 and 1996, Sean Elliott also attended the festivities.

With the injury to The Admiral, 1997 was the second time since the Spurs joined the NBA that they did not have representation in the All-Star Game.

The following year Robinson returned with the newest member of the Spurs, Tim Duncan.

Due to the shortened lockout season, there was no All-Star Game in 1999. No matter, that year stands out for Spurs fans for a much better reason.

The 2000 game saw the return of Duncan and Robinson. In that game, Tim Duncan was named co-MVP with Shaquille O’Neal. The twin towers repeated in 2001, David’s last trip during the break.

But Tim Duncan was just getting warmed up, appearing fifteen times in his nineteen seasons. Duncan made thirteen straight appearances between 1998 and 2011 (not including the ‘99 season) as well as 2013, 2015. Manu Ginobili joined him in 2005 and 2011. Tony Parker attended alongside Big Fun for four of his six appearances between in 2006, 2007, 2009 and 2013. Parker also appeared in 2012 and 2014. In seventeen seasons, the Big Three made twenty-three combined trips.

2016 saw a changing of the guard as LaMarcus Aldridge and Kawhi Leonard made their first All-Star Games in Silver & Black. Kawhi returned in 2017, Aldridge in 2018 and 2019.

There was no San Antonio Spurs involvement in the 2020 and 2021 All-Star Games.

This season, there was no one from the Spurs slated to make the trip to Cleveland. But with injuries around the league, an opening was made and Dejounte Murray earned a well-deserved nod. He plays tonight as part of Team Durant at 7:00 CST in the 71st NBA All-Star Game on TNT and TBS.

Were you able to name all of the Spurs All-Stars?

In addition to the players Gregg Popovich has coached the All-Star Western Conference team four times in 2005, 2011, 2013, and 2016. The only Spurs coach to have the honor.

Enjoy the break, play resumes Friday in Washington.

Go Spurs Go!

