Happy birthday to Sean Elliott

There’s really only one Sean Elliott highlight that all Spurs fans recognize:

While he is not the biggest player associated with 1999 NBA Championship, the Spurs announcer and mainstay from that first title is definitely the most visible these days.

Paired with Bill Land, Elliott has carved out a second career that has kept him active in the San Antonio community.

Along with his alma mater, Elliott holds close to his traditions — the San Antonio Spurs, the Arizona Wildcats, and becoming the league’s foremost curmudgeon.

Well, fifty-four does not seem old enough to be “old,” but then again, men age differently in the sports world than the one in which we mere mortals exist.

Happy birthday, Senor Elliott. May you day be full of joy.

