Manu Ginobili named a finalist for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame has officially named Manu Ginobili a finalist for the Class of 2022.

The San Antonio Spurs selected Ginobili with the 57th pick in the second round of the 1999 NBA Draft. And the Argentinian shooting guard instantly became one of the best investments in franchise history.

Despite arriving stateside as a relative unknown among casual basketball fans, the six-six swingman became a household name as he took home a Sixth Man of the Year Award and earned two All-Star nods.

Ginobili was an invaluable part of the Spurs securing four titles from 2003 to 2014. He also retired as one of only two players in league history to win an Olympic Gold Medal, EuroLeague championship, and NBA ring.

Manu Ginobili was a smooth operator crunch time, a passing maestro, and his trademark eurostep inspired the next generation of finesse finishers to add some creative footwork into their repertoire.

Other finalists for the Class of 2022 include:

Lindsey Whalen

Hugh Evans

Michael Cooper

Tim Hardaway

Marques Johnson

Bob Huggins

George Karl

Leta Andrews

Marianne Stanley

Swin Cash

The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 2022 will be announced on April 2 in New Orleans at the Men’s Final Four at 11:00 AM CT. The Hall of Fame will enshrine those honorees on September 9 and 10.