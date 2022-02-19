It’s time for Basketball: NBA All Star Saturday Night

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The major events tonight are the Skills Challenge, the Three Point Contest, and a Slam Dunk Competition. The skills challenge has a different format this year with teams of three players compete for the prize, and one of the teams is compose of the Antetokounmpo brothers, so that should be fun to watch. It might be like one of those class projects where one member does all of the work, and you still get an A. The three point contest would have been better with a Doug McDermott or Keldon Johnson, but it’ll still be fun to see who can make the most shots in the limited time, and my sentimental favorite has to be former Spur Patty Mills. The Slam Dunk contest has recently been dominated by showmanship and theatricality, but all of the competitors this year have serious hops, so it’ll be interesting to see what they come up with.

Game Prediction:

The winning slam dunk will be performed by last-minute replacement Matt Bonner, who will perform a one-handed slam while eating a sandwich.

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

NBA All Star Saturday Night

February 19, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT (NBA Tip-Off 5:30)

Streaming: ????

TV: TNT



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.