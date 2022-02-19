The NBA shortchanged the San Antonio Spurs at All-Star Weekend

The San Antonio Spurs are 23-36 and in the middle of their annual Rodeo Road Trip as they have finally reached the highly anticipated NBA All-Star Break. Though Dejounte Murray will play alongside LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Ja Morant on Sunday, worthy candidates around the roster didn’t get invitations to other events.

The league excluded Devin Vassell from the Rising Stars Game after the 21-year-old guard has nearly doubled his nightly numbers from a season ago. Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson were also noticeably missing from the Three-Point Competition despite possessing stunningly efficient shooting splits from beyond the arc.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this episode of Alamo City Limits to determine which members of the Silver and Black should have made the trip to Cleveland this weekend.