Pop is three wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

It may be a couple of days late, but with the break in basketball and couple of historic Spurs dates worth mentioning, I say better late than never.

The Spurs ended the first leg of the Rodeo Road Trip (and went into the All-Star break) with a lackluster win in Oklahoma City. After a 73 point first half, the Silver & Black ended the third and fourth quarters with scoring droughts giving the Thunder a chance to make a run in the waning moments of the final frame. But, hey, a win is a win.

Pop has officially surpassed Lenny Wilkens. With his 1,333rd win, Pop solidified the second spot in the all-time rankings.

Last night’s win brought head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs three more wins to pass Don Nelson, who has been in the top spot far too long for a coach who never won an NBA title.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place when the All-Star break concludes and the Spurs head back out to complete their Rodeo Road Trip. The battle resumes February 25th in Washington as the Wizards host the good guys.

What do you think, is it still possible this countdown could be done before the Spurs return from the Rodeo Road Trip?

Go Spurs Go!

Welcome to the Thread. Join in the conversation or feel free to start your own discussion. This space is for your thoughts on any aspect of the NBA not covered by a dedicated PtR article. This is the Spurs community, your Spurs community. Thanks for being here.

Our community guidelines apply which should remind everyone to be cool, avoid personal attacks, not to troll and to watch the language.