Remembering Alvin Robertson’s quadruple-double

One quadruple-double anniversary deserves another. As we mentioned yesterday, David Robinson tallied his quad-doble (yeah, I said it) twenty-eight years ago. Well, thirty-six years ago today, Spurs #21 (wow, that feels weird to say) Alvin Robertson became the only guard to record a quadruple-double and the only to do it using steals (Robinson, Nate Thurmond, and Hakeem Olajuwon all made theirs with blocks).

His 20 points, 11 rebounds, 10 assists, 10 steals in a 120-114 win against the Phoenix Suns at the HemisFair was part of Robertson’s best individual season. He was named Most Improved Player and Defensive Player of the Year while also receiving an All-Star selection and his lone All-NBA selection that same year.

Two of four players to make history in this fashion both come from the San Antonio Spurs. Still, if you had to guess which players did it, most would correctly guess Robinson and probably guess the “other” #21. Cheers to Robertson, who bridged the glory days of the George Gervin era with the coming of The Admiral.

