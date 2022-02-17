What we learned from the Spurs win over the Thunder

The San Antonio Spurs survived a furious last-minute comeback attempt from the Oklahoma City Thunder as they leaned on their defense to shut the door on the contest. Although they allowed a 16-point cushion to fade into a single-digit deficit during the fourth quarter, the good guys ramped up their intensity and found a way to escape with a dub.

Keldon Johnson led the Silver and Black with 22 points and seven boards. Jakob Poeltl recorded a dominant double-double on his way to 20 points, 17 rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. Dejounte Murray ended with 18 points, seven rebounds, and eight dimes, as every member of the starting lineup scored in double figures on Wednesday night.

Head coach Gregg Popovich and company enter the All-Star Break a few games back of the Portland Trail Blazers for the final Western Conference play-in spot. San Antonio is also a couple of games away from securing a shot at a top-five pick in the upcoming draft, so they have a lot to ponder as they navigate a tricky rebuilding process.

Observations