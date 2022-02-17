Remembering David Robinson’s quadruple-double

Twenty-eight years ago tonight, David Robinson pulled a feat very few have accomplished.

On February 17, 1994, The Admiral became the fourth player in NBA recorded history to tally a quadruple-double.

Robinson scored thirty-four points, pulled ten rebounds, dished out ten assists, and made ten blocks in a win against the Detroit Pistons and became the fourth player behind Nate Thurmond, Alvin Robertson, and Hakeem Olajuwon to record the highly coveted quadruple-double.

Robinson was also the last to do it. More than a quarter century has passed without a player being able to carry stats like this. Says a lot about the evolution of the game and the difficulty of the task, considering the talent of players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo.

It is just one of the many, many reasons David Robinson is a legend and revered personality in San Antonio.

