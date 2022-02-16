It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Thunder

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The Spurs are 2-2 on the 2022 Rodeo Road Trip, and tonight will be the final game before most of the team takes a one week break for the NBA All Star festivities. Dejounte Murray will be playing Sunday night in an exhibition game, but the rest of the team will be resting until Friday, February 25 for a game in DC against the Wizards. Hopefully, after eight days off, the team will still remember how to play basketball. There already have been quite a few games where this team forgets how for long stretches how to play, and unfortunately many of those stretches occur in the last couple of minutes of the game, where the Spurs have struggled to execute.

Tonight they face the Oklahoma City Thunder, who despite having a worse record than San Antonio, are dangerous and athletic, and can beat them if the Spurs take a victory for granted. The Spurs are 1-1 against the Thunder so far this year, and if they can secure a win tonight, they can be assured of at least a .500 head to head record against them this year. If they can contain Shai Gilgeous-Alexander like the did in January, it will be another step in the quest to secure a play-in spot, and a real confidence builder going into the All Star break.

Game Prediction:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will change his name to Shai Alexander-Gilgeous at halftime, but will miss most of the the rest of the game because of the time required to sew his name onto his jersey.

Going on an All Star break

Gonna see Dejounte Murray

Don’t be too much in a hurry

Or he might steal your cake

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

February 16, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.