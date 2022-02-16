Attend the Spurs watch party tonight at the AT&T Center

The San Antonio Spurs are hosting a second watch party tonight at San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fairgrounds. The Spurs will be playing the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Tonight, Spurs fans can come down to the AT&T Center and enjoy the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fairgrounds before joining fellow fans at Bud Light Live!, Expo Hall 2, at 6:30 p.m. The Silver and Black tip off on the road against Oklahoma City at 7 p.m. Any fan wearing their favorite Spurs gear will gain free entry into the rodeo fairgrounds.

Once again, the Hype Squad and the Spurs own DJ Quake will keep the party going. Fans can enter to win prizes such an autographed basketball, a custom City Edition jersey, or a pair of Spurs home game tickets.

Wednesday, February 16 @ 6:30 p.m., Spurs at Oklahoma City

Fun starts at 6:30 p.m. Tip off at 7 p.m.

San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo fairgrounds, Bud Light Live!, Expo Hall 2

723 AT&T Center Parkway

Enter to win sweepstakes

