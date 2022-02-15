What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Bulls

San Antonio played really well for three quarters against the Chicago Bulls on Monday, playing solid defense, forcing 15 turnovers and scoring 20 points off of them on the night. But in the fourth quarter, one of the Spurs’ biggest weaknesses proved to be their downfall: they are still struggling to find THE guy in crunch time.

Dejounte Murray is great and he can fill those shoes in spurts, but a lot of his points come in transition, ad when other teams start feeding their go-to guy and stop turning the ball over, they have time to set their defense and make it much more difficult for San Antonio to score. Murray hasn’t proven himself to be a guy who can consistently carry the Spurs through those moments yet — the Spurs only scored 20 points in the fourth quarter against the Bulls, falling 120-109.

It was especially noticeable when juxtaposed to the fourth quarter that DeMar DeRozan had. DeRozan, the Spurs’ former go-to guy, dropped 19 points in the final period of the game. He demanded double teams from the Silver and Black and still couldn’t be stopped. Murray just isn’t on that level yet, but he’s the closest San Antonio has.

Another problem San Antonio had in the fourth quarter was no one else stepped up to help. Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell and Lonnie Walker IV combined to shoot 4-11 from the field in the fourth quarter, even after Walker had been amazing the first three quarters. That’s not going to cut it, and neither are turnovers like Murray’s floating pass to Poeltl over two defenders that picked got picked off and put the game out of reach.

It’s frustrating to see a team fall apart at the end after playing an otherwise really good game of basketball. Gregg Popovich is frustrated, too, even giving us one of his classic curmudgeon postgame interviews from the years of yore.

"Good effort, poor execution," Popovich says after a postgame film session with the team.



Pop has generally been patient with his young team, so the fact that he went old school and delayed postgame interviews for a film session shows he expects and knows they are capable of more.

Takeaways

