Spurs great Tony Parker shines in a new Orchard commercial

We all know Tony Parker the basketball great. Some may know Tony Parker the rapper. How about Tony Parker the author? Or Tony Parker the entrepreneur? And of course, local Spurs fans know Tony Parker the actor from his long run of H-E-B commercials.

Well, Tony Parker is back...in commercials.

Did you catch the new Orchard spot featuring Tony?

Parker has kept a relatively low profile over the past few months here in San Antonio.

The most “visible” of the San Antonio Spurs Big 3, from a social standpoint, Parker has also been the subject of a Netflix documentary and written a book in the last couple of years.

But the addition of Parker seemed odd considering the other Orchard spots have not featured a celebrity. It would have been interesting to been in on the pitch that got the former Finals MVP involved with the recent spot.

Perhaps we’ll be seeing more of Tony Parker on the screen and in the AT&T Center stands again soon. Or maybe another album in the works?

