It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Bulls

They say that Chicago is the Windy City, and tonight the gale that Spurs feel tonight is the winds of change, as the Spurs play their third game without Derrick White (and Drew Eubanks) and welcome Tomas Satoransky, Romeo Langford, and Josh Richardson, who have never before played in a Spurs uniform. I don’t expect the new guys to play much, if at all, but then again, predicting what Pop will do isn’t always easy. Dejounte Murray has been on a tear recently, and with the Bulls missing their best defender, Alex Caruso, he should once again be able to dominate the game in the clutch. It’s another chance to see Demar DeRozan, who is finally getting the acclaim that he’s been earning for most of his career. This is a game the Silver and Black can win if they can keep up their momentum of the last two contests, so let’s all watch and cheer them on.

NOTE: Because this game is on NBATV, you won’t be able to watch it on League Pass, unless you also bought the NBA TV product. Why do you need two different products to watch NBA games? Good question.

Game Prediction:

Romeo Langford will hit his first six three point attempts in the first half, and he will be benched by Popovich for the second half because he missed a defensive rotation.

While watching basketball on Valentine’s

Mind, there’s more to life than baskets and misses

And please don’t hug any porcupines

And give your sweetheart some kisses

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

February 14, 2022 | 7:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBATV

TV: Bally Sports SW, NBATV



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.