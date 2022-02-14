One Spurs fan will win courtside box seats

The Spurs took a loss on the first night of the Rodeo Road Trip. The Cleveland Cavaliers are formidable contenders, but the Spurs pulled in close in the 4th quarter and kept it interesting.

We’ll keep cheering on the Spurs, but there really is nothing like being in the AT&T Center and seeing the Spurs in person. While that won’t happen until next month, it’s never too early to plan your next trip.

Orchard wants to put you courtside for their homecoming.

Enter for a chance to win Spurs tickets! The Spurs and Orchard are teaming up to give a lucky fan the ultimate game night experience with courtside box seats to the Spurs first home game back from Rodeo Road Trip! Deadline to enter is February 25th, 2022.

Chick HERE to fill out the on-line form.

Good luck and Go Spurs Go!

