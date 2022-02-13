What we learned from the Spurs win over the Pelicans

The San Antonio Spurs controlled the contest from the first tip to the final buzzer as they defeated the New Orleans Pelicans in a divisional matchup in which they never trailed. Although CJ McCollum put forth an admirable effort to will his new ball club back into the game, the good guys survived every run and responded with a run of their own.

Dejounte Murray flexed his All-Star muscle, dominating the contest to the tune of 31 points, seven boards, 12 assists, and two steals. Lonnie Walker IV added 17 points off the pine, while Keldon Johnson, Doug McDermott, and Devin Vassell combined for 45 points. While Jakob Poeltl didn’t reach double figures, he protected the paint with four blocks.

Head coach Gregg Popovich resumed his climb towards the all-time NBA regular-season wins record, and San Antonio closed within a half-game of New Orleans for 11th place in the Western Conference standings. With 25 games left on their schedule, the Spurs might have enough left in the tank to sneak into the play-in once Josh Richardson joins the mix.

Observations