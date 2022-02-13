Pop is four wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

Last night, the Spurs won their second game in a row, something that hasn’t their back-to-back wins on December 23rd and 26th.

Dejounte Murray racked up back-to-back 30+ point scoring nights. Devin Vassell shines as a starter, Lonnie Walker IV found a little rhythm, Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson are killing from beyond the arc, and Jock Landale came off the bench and made an immediate impact. Even without Zach Collins and Keita Bates-Diop, the Spurs are finding their footing.

Further proof that Derrick White was the Spurs albatross.*

(*Before anyone hits the comments, know that this is a joke. Derrick White was one of my favorite Spurs and his departure led to some tears in my household. I had multiple opportunities to join pressers when he was out and about in the community spreading love, he was by far my favorite player to be around. I will always respect him and miss him immensely.)

Last night’s win in The Big Easy brought head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs four more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only one to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot, who Pop tied for second all-time regular season wins last night with 1,332.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place tonight as the Spurs play Valentine’s Day In Chicago against DeMar DeRozan and the Bulls. The Silver & Black beat the Bulls at the AT&T Center just two weeks back.

What do you think, is it possible this countdown could be done before the Spurs return from the Rodeo Road Trip?

Go Spurs Go!

