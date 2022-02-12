It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Pelicans

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

The reconfigured starting backcourt of Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell made a huge impact last night in Atlanta, with Devin’s shooting and movement complementing Dejounte’s All Star talent for distributing the ball and defending. The Spurs routed the Hawks last night, but now, less than 24 hours later, they face the improving Pelicans. Can the Silver and Black build on last night’s momentum, or will they once again fall victim to their lack of offensive consistency and defensive lapses. Tonight’s game is important from the standpoint of both tanking and achieving a play-in spot, depending on which one you’re rooting for. Mostly, I’m rooting for the team to play well and for the new rotations to gel and play with more consistency.

Game Prediction:

Goran Dragic will refuse to enter the game, and he and Pop will have a loud argument in Serbian, ending with the coach placing the point guard in a headlock. Both will be ejected for fighting.

Change is part of living

People move on and grow

The act of forgiving

Is more powerful than you know

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at New Orleans Pelicans

February 12, 2022 | 6:00 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.