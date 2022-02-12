What we learned from the Spurs’ Win over the Hawks

It’s a strange task to learn something from the first game after what could turn out to be a watershed moment the history of the Spurs – ie. the 2022 trade deadline, in which San Antonio stocked their war chest for the upcoming draft from one to very likely three first-round picks. Despite the emphatic win last night, two questions are probably going to overshadow the remainder of the regular season.

Where will the Spurs land in the lottery? Right now, they have the sixth worst record in the league. Which means their likeliest landing spot is sixth. Provided their own pick will be second or lower, which is likely: Will they package one or both of the acquired picks to move up?

Both the Toronto Raptors and the Boston Celtics are in the playoff picture right now. And the fact both received players that should move into their respective rotations easily, and make them better, makes it very likely that both picks acquired by the Spurs will convey for the upcoming draft. This leads me to believe there is someone in the draft that the Spurs are absolutely in love with. And I believe the Spurs have neither blown it up, nor are they going into a full rebuild. Two reasons:

They kept Dejounte Murray. And for the number of touches he gets this season, he’s in the top 10 league-wide, I can only find one rational reason: The Spurs have pretty much gifted this season to him, so he can develop as much and as freely as possible. (Which he’s doing an excellent job of.) Derrick White’s departure increases the roles of both Devin Vassell and Josh Primo. I have high hopes for Primo, but the next man up is clearly Devin. And though there will be times when we’re missing Derrick, it’a possible that the pain won’t last too long. Note what Sean Elliott said before the game: From his view, both Devin and Primo have a much higher ceiling than Derrick. Let’s hope they reach it. Soon.

Observations