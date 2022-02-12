Pop is five wins from being named “all time” winningest coach in NBA history...again

Last night’s win was something to behold. The Spurs tied a franchise record eighteen 3-pointers as well as hitting eight in the first quarter (also tying a franchise record).

Dejounte Murray earned his eleventh triple-double of the season (another franchise record) which game him fifteen total, one more than David Robinson, making that — you guessed it — a Spurs franchise record.

Murray scored 32 points and had 15 rebounds, the first player in Spurs history to hit both in the same night.

The win brought head coach Gregg Popovich one win closer to the top of the all-time regular season wins list.

Pop (and the Spurs) needs five more wins to pass Don Nelson, and only two to pass Lenny Wilkins for the second spot. But second place is not the goal here.

As previously mentioned, Pop has more wins than any other NBA coach in history when combining regular and post season, but now he has an opportunity to own both grand total and regular season win totals.

The next opportunity will take place tonight as the Spurs play the second night of a back-to-back in New Orleans against the Pelicans as the Silver & Black continue their Rodeo Road Trip.

Go Spurs Go!

