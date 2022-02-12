Dejounte Murray steals the show as Spurs manhandle Hawks

The San Antonio Spurs dismantled the Atlanta Hawks as they jumped out to a massive lead behind some scorching three-point shooting and never looked back. While all the moving parts from an uncharacteristically busy trade deadline left head coach Gregg Popovich and company more than a little outmanned, they chugged along like a well-oiled machine.

Dejounte Murray was spectacular once again, registering a career-high 32 points, ten boards, 15 assists, and four steals on the way to his 11th triple-double of the season. Not only did the first-time All-Star go 11-of-18 from the field, but he played fantastic defense that helped the Silver and Black hold Trae Young in check for most of the contest.

Keldon Johnson also torched Atlanta for 26 points, five rebounds, and five assists, nailing six triples in the process. Devin Vassell dropped 20 points in his new role as the starting shooting guard, Doug McDermott added 13 points, and Jakob Poeltl stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, five boards, three assists, and three blocks. Even rookie swingman Josh Primo pitched in 13 points, three assists, and a block off the bench.

In classic Dejounte Murray fashion, the lightning-quick point guard picked off a poorly placed save attempt from Clint Capela and bolted in the other direction for a transition layup over the much smaller Trae Young.

DJ is cookin' early! pic.twitter.com/rPWRlltYD2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

Sometimes you’re good, sometimes you’re lucky, and the Spurs were a bit of both on Friday night as they unleashed a three-point barrage in Atlanta that saw them hit the most triples in a single quarter in team history.

Another one



8️⃣ triples for the Spurs this quarter! pic.twitter.com/w0hAg2AGQ2 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

Josh Primo has cemented himself within the rotation since February rolled around, and the rookie guard showed off his physicality when he powered through Bogdan Bogdanović for this and-one finish at the rim.

Trae Young is typically the one stringing together ankle-breaking dribble combinations. But it was Dejounte who left his All-Star counterpart in the dust with a nasty between the legs crossover on this sequence.

showing off the handles pic.twitter.com/RiCRaSgAj1 — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

Zach Collins has already assumed full-time backup duties since returning from an almost two-year absence from NBA basketball, and the 24-year-old center showed off his versatility with this corner three.

Although Jakob Poeltl had only made one three-pointer since entering the league, the seven-footer added a second triple to his resume as he drilled an effortless half-court heave to beat the halftime buzzer.

HOLY COYOTE‼️



Jak at the BUZZER pic.twitter.com/Od3qWToHwg — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

Dejounte spurred a fastbreak with a deflection, Devin Vassell pushed the pace in transition, and Keldon Johnson played a brief game of hot potato with the second-year guard that ended in a thunderous alley-oop jam.

OH MY GOODNESS, DEV pic.twitter.com/wkdBejUwvC — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

The Silver and Black have seemingly thrived off the chaos of broken plays this season, and they turned a scramble for a loose ball into a highlight as Josh Primo found Dejounte for a hoop-and-harm with a slick shovel pass.

That's our guy, that's our guy



Primo DJ for the SLAM pic.twitter.com/nsVG4NtsdQ — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

Primo may not have much NBA experience under his belt, but the 19-year-old showed Spurs fans he has been hitting the books on franchise history as he paid homage to Manu Ginobili with a gorgeous euro-step.

Peep that Euro Step *chef's kiss* pic.twitter.com/rvNf9woRKo — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

Keldon Johnson has been one of the most accurate three-point shooters in the NBA this season, but the Hawks forgot to read the scouting report as they left him unattended in the corner for a wide-open three.

KJ from beyond pic.twitter.com/K86FvReK8A — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) February 12, 2022

And as always, here are the full game highlights.