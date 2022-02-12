Assessing the San Antonio Spurs after the NBA trade deadline

The San Antonio Spurs are usually conservative at the trade deadline, but general manager Brian Wright stunned fans with a collection of deals that shuffled the roster. Out went Derrick White, Drew Eubanks, and Thaddeus Young, and in came Tomas Satorasnky, Josh Richardson, and a surplus of first and second-round draft compensation.

Although PATFO had to say adios to Derrick White and a couple of familiar faces, their willingness to take an honest look in the mirror and commit to the rebuild showed fans they are no longer content to play it safe. Best of all, the Silver and Black successfully found fitting situations for everyone involved without continuing their streak of buyouts.

Pounding the Rock contributor Damien Bartonek joins me on this episode of Alamo City Limits to discuss all of the player movement from a bustling trade deadline for the San Antonio Spurs.