It’s time for Basketball: Spurs at Hawks

The 13-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers earlier this week seems like a million years ago. Wednesday’s Spurs couldn’t match up to Cleveland’s interior size, and many of those guys aren’t even on the team any more. After all of the chaos of the trade deadline, a lot of teams in the NBA are reeling, but the Spurs will have to rely on their All Star guard Dejounte Murray to take care of Trae Young and pull off an upset win against the Hawks. The interior defense of Jakob Poeltl (still on the team) should be an advantage for the Silver and Black, and with Devin Vassell probably taking over the starting shooting guard spot, it should be interesting to see how all of the pieces mesh.

Game Prediction:

Goran Dragic will start and score 40 for the Silver and Black.

Trade everybody, they said

It seems they got their wish

Fans are filled with dread

About the fallout from this ish

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs at Atlanta Hawks

February 11, 2022 | 6:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: Bally Sports SW



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.