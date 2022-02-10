The Spurs have traded Derrick White for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a first-round pick

The San Antonio Spurs have traded Derrick White to the Boston Celtics for Josh Richardson, Romeo Langford, and a 2022 first-round pick, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: Boston will also send Romeo Langford to San Antonio. https://t.co/jplPZMxpVw — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) February 10, 2022

Zach Lowe of ESPN has also reported that Boston has guaranteed a 2028 first-round pick swap as part of the deal.

Derrick White spent the first five seasons of his career with the Silver and Black, rising from a late-first-round afterthought into one of the best two-way guards in the NBA.

Josh Richardson averaged 9.7 points per game while shooting 39.7% from beyond with the Celtics, settling into a role as a 3&D wing. Romeo Lanford averaged 4.7 points and suited up for 44 games.

While the 2022 first-round pick from Boston has top-four protection, San Antonio should have a good chance of seeing that pick parlay this season since the Celtics are firmly in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

This deal allows White to play next to All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown while helping them fortify a roster that has been short on defense and secondary playmaking all year.

With their fourth deal before the trade deadline, the Spurs have gathered three first-round picks in the 2022 NBA Draft. And they will have plenty of options if they want to move up in the draft or chase a disgruntled star.

General manager Brian Wright has been active in the trade market, and with rumors swirling, it looks like PATFO could have a few moves left in the tank as they rearrange the roster.