Rumor: The Spurs are in trade talks to send Jakob Poeltl to the Hornets

The San Antonio Spurs and Charlotte Hornets have discussed a trade of PJ Washington, Kai Jones, and a potential first-round draft pick for Jakob Poeltl, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Poeltl has been one of the most underrated centers in the NBA, ranking among the league leaders in field goal percentage, blocks per game, net rating, shots contested, and screen assists.

Rumors have circulated that Charlotte has been looking for an upgrade at the five, and Jakob would be a steal. The Austrian seven-footer will make a combined $18.1M over the next two seasons, an insane value.

The 26-year-old has averaged a career-high 13.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists, and 1.7 blocks on 61.4% shooting while starting 44 games for San Antonio this season.

As for PJ Washington, the former 2019 lottery pick provides the Silver and Black with another versatile two-way combo forward who can seamlessly slide into small-ball and traditional lineups.

The Hornets selected Kai Jones with the 19th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he has spent most of the season with their G League affiliate. The 21-year-old big man had a pre-draft workout with San Antonio.

Michael Scotto reports that draft compensation has been the main holdup in getting a deal done. He also writes the Toronto Raptors, Chicago Bulls, and Dallas Mavericks are interested in Poeltl.

The NBA Trade Deadline is today at 2 PM CT, so stick around Pounding the Rock as we keep you updated with the latest rumblings and rumors about your San Antonio Spurs.