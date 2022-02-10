The Spurs have traded Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks for Goran Dragic and a first-round pick

The San Antonio Spurs have traded Thaddeus Young, Drew Eubanks, and Detroit’s 2022 second-round pick to the Toronto Raptors for Goran Dragic and a 2022 lottery-protected first-round pick, per Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Raptors are trading Dragic and protected 2022 first-round picks to the Spurs for Thad Young, Drew Eubanks and a 2022 second-round pick via Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Pick is protected 1-14 in 2022; 1-13 in 2023 and would turn into two seconds beyond that. https://t.co/SN0sFyVurm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 10, 2022

Dragic played five games for the Raptors before leaving the team to tend to an unspecified personal matter in November. Wojnarowski reports that the Spurs will negotiate a contract buyout with the 14-year veteran.

The Dallas Mavericks, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, and Los Angeles Clippers are the teams with reported interest in courting Dragic once he becomes a free agent.

This trade gives Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks a chance to play for a playoff contender while clearing minutes for Zach Collins, San Antonio’s marquee free-agent signee who made his season debut last week.

Though the first-round pick from Toronto is lottery-protected this season, the Raptors are seven games above .500 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Should that first-rounder parlay this summer, the Spurs will have a variety of options at their hands. They could opt for two rolls in the first round or even package them together for a player or higher pick.

PATFO have been more involved in the trade market than usual, and with the trade deadline only three hours away, they may not be done shaking up this roster.