Rumor: The Spurs are open to trading Lonnie Walker IV

The San Antonio Spurs have made backup shooting guard Lonnie Walker IV available in trade talks, per Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype.

Sitting in on a @basketbllnews trade deadline spaces and @MikeAScotto said “Lonnie Walker IV is definitely available” — Noah Magaro-George (@N_Magaro) February 10, 2022

Though there are no specific deals on the table or teams ringing PATFO at the moment, it makes sense that the fourth-year swingman has landed on the trading block this season.

After seeing an inconsistent role within the rotation across his first three seasons with the Spurs, Lonnie has averaged 11.0 points per game while posting the worst shooting splits of his career (.388/.294/.831).

Walker still flashes tremendous scoring potential from time to time, but he has often faded into the background. For every 20-point outburst, there has been a frustratingly silent stretch that follows.

San Antonio has assembled a crowded backcourt over the last couple of seasons. And selecting Devin Vassell and Josh Primo in the lottery in back-to-back drafts has signaled there might be a timer ticking on Lonnie.

Primo has spent less time with the Austin Spurs and more time in the NBA as of late. The rookie has recorded 22.4 minutes per game since February began, and it feels like he is starting to carve out a role in San Antonio.

Lonnie played a season-low 11 minutes against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the opener of the Rodeo Road Trip on Wednesday night. However, recent right knee soreness might explain why he saw limited action.

Even if the Spurs hold onto Lonnie past the trade deadline, he is headed towards free agency this summer. And the six-four sparkplug must prove to the rest of the league that he is worthy of a second contract.

The NBA Trade Deadline is today at 2 PM CT