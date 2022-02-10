What we learned from the Spurs loss to the Cavaliers

The Spurs didn’t play bad in their Rodeo Road Trip-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers, they just shot poorly. Does that make sense? Writing the Final Score for a game means it has much more of my undivided attention (with stiff competition from my miniature dachshund, Daisy) than when I’m just casually watching a game. It presents its own challenge since the goal is to make observations about the game while saving actually recapping the game itself for — wait for it — the Recap.

While watching the Spurs loss to the Cavs last night, my mind wandered about how to describe this game. First, it was “wow, the Spurs look like they’ve hardly missed a beat after having four days off” as they built an early eight-point lead on the back of some hot shooting from Keldon Johnson. Then, as the second quarter came around, they suddenly looked a team that had just had four days off. Easy shots they usually make rolled off the rim time and again, players were just a step off as passes went right to Cavs players or just out of reach and out of bounds, and the Spurs defense — known for not giving up many free throws — couldn’t stop sending Cleveland to the foul line.

It continued this way in the third quarter as the Cavs’ lead rose up to 23, and considering the Spurs have won one game this season when getting down by 20 or more points, I was ready to throw in the towel, typing out the Final Score headline centered around the Spurs looking rusty after their hiatus. But right as I did, the tide changed, and they started mounting a comeback thanks to an 11-point burst in the final minutes of the third quarter from Devin Vassell, and Derrick White and Dejounte Murray briefly finding their touch.

I’m not usually superstitious — although I do believe predicting the outcome in the headline before the game has even started is a jinx — but did I just positively reverse-jinx the Spurs by typing my headline in the third quarter? Sure, the odds of them coming all the way back against one of the best teams in the league are slim, but they had gotten the lead down to 7 in the fourth, and the Cavs looked stunned in the moment. Unfortunately, as good (and dare I say, contending) teams are expected to do, they recovered and took control of the game again, and that was the end of the Spurs comeback attempt.

Still, despite all the ups and downs (something that is admittedly part of nearly every Spurs game these days), I found myself oddly at peace with the outcome, which is rare for me and losses. I already predicted this game would be a loss, and as the game went on I realized that despite the outcome, I liked a lot of what I saw. The defense was solid outside of failing to hold Darius Garland in check, with the Spurs holding Cleveland to a point under its season average. The Spurs also were not thoroughly outrebounded (51-46, Cavs) or dominated in the paint (54-50 points, Cavs) like they should have been against a team that plays Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley together.

Ultimately the Spurs played a decent ballgame against a very good team to open the Rodeo Road Trip, and if their usual shots just rolled inside the rim instead of outside (I swear they had like 20 of those last night) or a few more than 4 of their 19 wide open threes fall, maybe we’re talking about a different outcome. Usually a game in which the Spurs had their lowest true shooting percentage of the season would be frustrating to me, but for some reason it just wasn’t.

Is this me just accepting that they are a rebuilding team, and nights like this happen, or was it because I was doing the Final Score and therefore paying enough attention (aided by the fact that the early tipoff meant most of the game fell within Daisy’s post-dinner nap) to see what they were doing well (outside of shooting)? There’s no telling when it comes to me and my sports feelings, but at least I didn’t lose any sleep over it and am not upset about it this morning. Positives!

Takeaways