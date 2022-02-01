It’s time for Basketball: Spurs vs Warriors

Welcome to the Game Thread. Veterans of the Game Thread know how we do things around here, but for all you newbies we have a few rules. Our community guidelines apply and basically say be cool, no personal attacks, don’t troll and don’t swear too much.

It was amazing to watch the Spurs fight hard for a win in the desert on Sunday, but Chris Paul and bad luck (really the same thing) turned the game against the Silver and Black in the final moments, as the Suns erased the deficit early in the final quarter, and used a referee’s eagle-like eyesight and timing to avoid a Booker turnover with a CP3 timeout call to seal the deal in the final two minutes. Tonight, they face the talented Warriors, who have are really short-handed tonight. The Silver and Black should have Jakob Poeltl and their starting backcourt back tonight in the AT&T Center, and they’ll be looking for another upset against one the league’s best to get their 20th win. The Warriors will be missing several players, with Curry and Thompson out, but they are very deep, so the Spurs can’t take anything for granted. This could be a good chance for the Spurs to steal a win, let’s watch and find out

Game Prediction:

Stephen Curry will hit a full court shot from the opposite baseline, but it will be called no good because he stepped out of bounds.

Our favorite Coyote

Ran into Steph Curry

While eating a hoagie

Mistook him for a furry

No reason to worry

He was just a bit logy

and his vision was blurry

It was all very dodgy

One final word:

Go Spurs GOOOOOO!!

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

February 1, 2022 | 7:30 PM CT

Streaming: NBA League Pass

TV: KENS 5



Reminder: It is against site policy to post links to illegal streams in the comments, but it is not against site policy to exchange email addresses, for instance.