Happy birthday to Drew Eubanks

The undrafted Oregon State Beaver made his way to San Antonio via a two-way contract in 2018. He played sparingly in his first season (under 5 minutes per game over 22 games) but gained more time (12.4 minutes) his next season, though still only playing in 23 games.

He then signed a full contract with the Spurs in November 2020 and has been floating as part of the squad ever since.

DrEubanks has been competing for the second big man spot behind Jakob Poeltl this season. Initially the first one off the bench, Pop has been experimenting with Jock Landale. With Poeltl out last Sunday against the Phoenix Suns, Drew saw more playing time, giving him another opportunity to remind fans why he has been on the Spurs for his entire career.

An agile big man, strong in the paint, not afraid to mix it up, and fearless against notable stars, Drew Eubanks continues to have all the makings of a strong Spurs rotation big.

Spurs play the Golden State Warriors tonight. Hopefully Drew will earn a win for his birthday.

Happy birthday, Drew!

